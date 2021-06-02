After a monumental market crash in May, a period of relative calm has descended over the cryptocurrency space.

Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and Binance Coin have all shown signs of recovery at the start of June, while dogecoin has shot up in price after Coinbase added it to its platform.

Bitcoin has also bounced back slightly, but continues to trade within a very narrow band. This stability has divided analysts and experts, with some believing it is the beginning of a drawn out bear market, while others claim it is just a price correction in the middle of a record-breaking bull run.

To help make sense of all of this, as well as speculate on what the future holds for the broader industry, The Independent has invited two experts in the fields to offer their thoughts and predictions.

Samantha Yap, a cryptocurrency expert who is the founder and CEO of blockchain and fintech PR firm YAP Global, and Fred Schebesta, a crypto advocate and founder of comparison platform Finder.com, will join us.

They will give Independent readers an opportunity to ask anything they like about bitcoin and the crypto space.

Why did this crash happen? Is it a market collapse or just a price correction? And what developments in the DeFi and crypto world are they most excited about?

