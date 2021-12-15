PSN, Xbox, Twitch and more go down amid another Amazon Web Services outage
Significant parts of the internet have been hit by problems after what appears to be a problem with Amazon’s Web Services.
Users of PSN, Xbox Live, Twitch and more all reported issues with getting the services to work as expected.
Amazon reported problems with internet connectivity in two regions. The company’s Web Services division powers much of the internet, meaning that problems can rapidly spread and affect seemingly unconnected websites and apps.
On its status page, Amazon Web Services said that the US-WEST 1 region in Northern California, and the US-WEST 2 region in Oregon were both having problems with internet connectivity.
In another update, it said it had found the cause of the problem and had “taken steps to restore connectivity”. “We have seen some improvement to Internet connectivity in the last few minutes but continue to work towards full recovery,” it wrote.
In a tweet, Twitch said it was “aware of several issues affecting Twitch services”, but did not give any information on what they were. Its team was “aware and hard at work fixing them”, it said.
