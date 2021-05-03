Elon Musk invites ridicule by asking Twitter users for comedy advice ahead of his SNL appearance

With Tesla head and Space X chief engineer Elon Musk set to make his debut as a host of Saturday Night Live on 8 May, the billionaire became of the butt of a flurry of jokes himself after posting on Twitter asking for suggestions of skit ideas.

In follow-up Tweets, Musk suggested sketch ideas including a “woke James Bond,” “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony,” and “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank”.

Some Twitter users, including SNL comedian Chris Redd, took a jab at Musk asking him to stop calling them “skit ideas”.

One user suggested a sketch idea where Musk goes on Joe Rogan’s podcast and “he progressively convinces” the Tesla CEO “to take harder and harder drugs,” making fun of the billionaire’s appearance on Rogan’s show in 2018, where he smoked cannabis and drank whiskey in the middle of an already rough week.

Another Twitter user suggested a sketch where Musk interviews “Matt Damon on Mars working in his potato garden,” referring to the 2015 Sci-Fi movie Martian.

But several users were critical of the show’s choice of Musk as a host, citing his record of alleged Covid denial and the working conditions at Tesla among their concerns.

Following SNL’s announcement that Musk was slated to host the show on 8 May along with musical guest Miley Cyrus, comedian Bowen Yang posted an Instagram Story with a frowning emoji and another questioning what it “even” meant to a tweet by the billionaire that read: “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is”.

Aidy Bryant, another comedian working at SNL, also posted a tweet from Senator Bernie Sanders which called economic inequality in America “a moral obscenity,” disapproving of the 50 wealthiest people in the US in a list that includes Musk.

Cast members have reportedly been told they will not be forced to appear alongside Musk on the 8 May episode of the show.