Inside billionaire Elon Musk’s surprising home worth just $50k

Elon Musk may be the world’s second richest man, with a personal fortune of $185bn, but that does not stop him from living in a $50,000 house.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has sold off a portfolio of luxurious California mansions and says he is now living in budget accommodation in Boca Chica, Texas.

The entrepreneur provided more information about his new living situation when he responded to a tweet about prefabricated house builder Boxabl.

“I do live in a $50k house, but not this specific one,” tweeted Mr Musk under a video of one of their units being delivered poseted by @teslaownersSV.

It was earlier reported by Tesla news website Teslarati that Mr Musk is staying in a 375-square-foot Boxable Casita, which comes with a kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom, which starts at $49,500.

The company posted a social media video last November of delivery of a unit for a “top-secret customer” at the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, where Mr Musk’s company is developing its Starship rocket.

Las Vegas-based Boxable creates low-cost homes that are delivered in a box and set up in one day.

Last year Mr Musk made a public promise to get rid of all his properties as he concentrates on putting a person on Mars.

In December he announced that he was moving from California to Texas and had sold a portfolio of mansions in Los Angeles for $40.9m.

And last month he listed his only remaining home, a 47-acre estate near San Francisco, FOR $37.5M.

“Yeah, sold my houses, except for 1 in Bay Area that’s rented out for events,” he tweeted.

“Working on sustainable energy for Earth with Tesla & protecting future of consciousness by making life multiplanetary with SpaceX. Also, AI risk mitigation with Neuralink & fixing traffic with Boring.”

And a few days later he added: “Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place.”