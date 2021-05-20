Elon Musk says customer orders of the Tesla Model S Plaid will start arriving soon.

Tesla will hold its delivery event on 3 June at its California factory, the chief executive said.

He is also said that the new version of the Model S will be the “fastest production car ever”. “0 to 60mph in under two secs,” he wrote in the announcement on Twitter.

If the claim is true, the new version of the Model S – a family saloon car – would be able to accelerate more quickly than any other production car, even much sportier-looking vehicles.

The Model S Plaid will be an even more powerful version of Tesla’s famous large saloon. It is intended to be faster even than the “Ludicrous” model, which is already among the quickest vehicles in production.

The first customer deliveries of the car were expected to arrive in February, but have been hit by delays. Those issues have included the same problems with chip shortages that have affected everything from electric vehicles such as Tesla’s to the PlayStation 5.

In the UK, the Plaid version of the Model S starts at £110,980. Customers can also pay another £30,000 for the “Plaid+”, with even more horsepower.