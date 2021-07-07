An enormous 3D cat has gone viral after appearing on a Tokyo billboard.

The animal is visible on a 1,664-square-foot curved 4K LED screen in the Shinjuku district, CNN reports.

The feline’s activities change throughout the day. In the morning, the cat wakes up, progressing through a period of standing and meowing. In the evening, it lies down and eventually falls asleep with its head on its paws.

Test broadcasts have been taking place since last month.

“This is a video taken locally around 3:30 pm today. The crowd is unexpectedly noisy, so I have to adjust the volume of my voice. Be careful of the volume during playback!”, an account associated with Cross Shinjuku Vision tweeted, sharing a video of the billboard.

The company is sharing a live broadcast of the billboard, but the astonishing visible effect is only visible at particular angles.

This is not the only 3D broadcast that has gone viral; in South Korea, a giant wave was displayed on the country’s biggest digital billboard.

It appeared for one minute every hour, with impressive realism, developed by “d’strict”, which specialises in immersive technology to create art.