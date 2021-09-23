EU wants every phone to have same charger – including iPhone

The EU has proposed bringing the same charger to every phone – including Apple’s iPhone.

In a proposal that could substantially change the smartphone industry, the European Commission has said that USB-C would become the standard across devices.

That includes not only phones but also tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and handheld videogame consoles.

It also suggests that the sale of phones and their charger should be separated, so that people do not end up with a host of chargers that they do not need and which become waste.