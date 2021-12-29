Review: Sky Hub SR101 broadband router
On the Buttons: Sky's latest broadband helper is stylish and easy to set up - and it's free to new Sky subscribers
It's just a wireless router, right? Well, yes, but it's a pretty cool one.
Sky used to insist that its broadband subscribers used its own router (a dull, grey but efficient model from Sagem) to connect. It meant that the company could ensure that if you're downloading a TV programme as part of its on-demand offering that the TV connection could be prioritised over the internet so the streamed programme shouldn't stutter to a stop.
Now, though, you can use any router. But Sky's router is efficient, good-looking and easy to install, so new users would be wise to go with it. After all, it's free to new subscribers.
Existing customers will need to pay £69 to upgrade to it. To be honest, there's nothing wrong with the old one, so there's no desperate need to upgrade. But the design improvement is noticeable.
For a start, there's no separate power brick, it's built into the box. It's a small white-and-grey plastic square with rounded corners. It's emblazoned with the Sky logo front and back.
Read More: Sky Broadband deals and offers
On one end are elegant white lights to show you how it's working and the lights are cute: the traditional power symbol tells you when it's on, there's an aerial image to indicate wireless is on and a dear smiley face lights up when you're connected to the internet. There's also a Sky+ HD symbol and in the middle a WPS button – the one that lets you securely connect without a password to some wireless gadgets.
Setup is a breeze, helped along by a simple guide. More importantly, signal strength is good, at least matching that of the older router if not beating it both in terms of speed and distance the signal carries.
There are extra Ethernet ports on this new machine, which may be a reason to upgrade for some.
Mostly, though, you'll want to upgrade just to get a better-looking box. And new subscribers will enjoy a stylish, effective and simple-to-set-up router for nothing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies