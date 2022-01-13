The Firefox browser has stopped working due to a technical issue, with sites failing to load and no status information being provided to users.

The issue appears to be due to a HTTP3 problem. It appears that a recent update to the browser triggers an infinite loop in the network thread that prevents any pages from loading, leaving the browser useless.

However, this is an issue that can be temporarily overcome.

In a forum thread entitled ‘Infinite loop in HTTP3 hangs socket’, one user recommended a workaround.

“If anyone need to fix it, please open ‘about:config’ in a new tab. Search : ‘network.http.http3.enabled’ change to false, then restart firefox”, they suggested.

The Independent has reached out to Firefox for more information.

More follows...