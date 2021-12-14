Fortnite down: Game servers go offline ahead of new update
Fortnite has gone down ahead of a new update.
Developers Epic Games said they had disabled matchmaking ahead of the upcoming v19.01 update.
On its server status page, it noted that almost all parts of Fortnite – from the game services to the item shops and leaderboards – were “under maintenance”.
Epic did not say how long the downtime would last, but server outages for maintenance tend to take around two hours. The outage began around 8am UK time.
All other parts of Epic, such as other games like Rocket League, as well as the Fortnite website, were still functional as normal.
Epic did not detail what the new update would include. But it is likely to include bug fixes, as well as new content such as the preparation for its annual “Winterfest” event.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies