British gamers are upwardly mobile
Forget calling their mums or texting their mates – it seems that the country’s mobile-phone owners are eschewing communication for some quality gaming time.
This week’s UK National Gamers Survey reveals that there are 8 million mobile gamers in Britain who between them spent £170m last year. But not everyone is splashing their cash on their entertainment on the go –4.2m Brits play but don’t pay, although a third of paying gamers spend £5 a month on their habit.
Read More: Find the best Fibre Broadband Deals
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies