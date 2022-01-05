British gamers are upwardly mobile

Forget calling their mums or texting their mates – it seems that the country’s mobile-phone owners are eschewing communication for some quality gaming time.

This week’s UK National Gamers Survey reveals that there are 8 million mobile gamers in Britain who between them spent £170m last year. But not everyone is splashing their cash on their entertainment on the go –4.2m Brits play but don’t pay, although a third of paying gamers spend £5 a month on their habit.

Read More: Find the best Fibre Broadband Deals