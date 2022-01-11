Call of Duty: Mobile has been downloaded more than 100 million times since it launched at the start of October
Call of Duty: Mobile has been downloaded more than 100 million times since it launched at the start of October
(Tencent)

Call of Duty Mobile smashes record to become most downloaded phone game in history

Activision's free-to-play shooter generates more then 100 million downloads in seven days

Anthony Cuthbertson
Wednesday 09 October 2019 17:12
Comments

Call of Duty Mobile has racked up more than 100 million downloads since launching last week, making it the most popular mobile game of all time.

Figures released by market research firm Sensor Tower revealed the game smashed the previous record set by Mario Kart Tour, which raced to 90 million downloads in its first week.

Other popular mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, picked up a relatively modest 28 million and 22.5 million downloads respectively in their first seven days.

The majority of downloads came from iOS, with iPhone users accounting for 57 million downloads of Activision's free-to-play shooter.

Within three days of launching on 1 October, Call of Duty Mobile hit the top of the iOS app charts in more than 100 countries.

Recommended

Gadget and tech news: In pictures

Show all 25

Activision president Rob Kostich described the popularity of the game as "amazing", adding, "we're only just getting started".

Sensor Tower’s data also revealed the amount of revenue generated by Call of Duty Mobile, with each download bringing in around $0.17 per player through in-game transactions.

“The Apple App Store accounted for $9.1 million in revenue, or 53 per cent, while Android users spent $8.3 million, or 47 per cent,” stated a Sensor Tower blog post.

Recommended

“The U.S. was by far the title’s biggest revenue generator, with players in the country spending $7.6 million, or 43.1 per cent of its overall gross.”

The huge popularity of the game resulted in issues for some users, who blamed the amount of players on slow download times and the game failing to load.

"Think my game is frozen on the start-up screen," one user wrote. "Game isn't loading. Stuck on loading screen."

Read More: Compare providers and find the best deals with our Mobile Phone Deals page

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in