Call of Duty Mobile has racked up more than 100 million downloads since launching last week, making it the most popular mobile game of all time.

Figures released by market research firm Sensor Tower revealed the game smashed the previous record set by Mario Kart Tour, which raced to 90 million downloads in its first week.

Other popular mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, picked up a relatively modest 28 million and 22.5 million downloads respectively in their first seven days.

The majority of downloads came from iOS, with iPhone users accounting for 57 million downloads of Activision's free-to-play shooter.

Within three days of launching on 1 October, Call of Duty Mobile hit the top of the iOS app charts in more than 100 countries.

Activision president Rob Kostich described the popularity of the game as "amazing", adding, "we're only just getting started".

Sensor Tower’s data also revealed the amount of revenue generated by Call of Duty Mobile, with each download bringing in around $0.17 per player through in-game transactions.

“The Apple App Store accounted for $9.1 million in revenue, or 53 per cent, while Android users spent $8.3 million, or 47 per cent,” stated a Sensor Tower blog post.

“The U.S. was by far the title’s biggest revenue generator, with players in the country spending $7.6 million, or 43.1 per cent of its overall gross.”

The huge popularity of the game resulted in issues for some users, who blamed the amount of players on slow download times and the game failing to load.

"Think my game is frozen on the start-up screen," one user wrote. "Game isn't loading. Stuck on loading screen."

