Garmin has launched a new addition to its premium Fenix line – and another, new version of the watch.

The Fenix 7 comes with a range of new features, including a torch and a stamina tool that aims to tell people when they are getting tired during races.

But perhaps the more significant update is the new Epix, which takes the insides of that Fenix 7 and adds an AMOLED display more akin to those on other smartwatches such as those made by Apple and Samsung.

All the watches – three different sizes of Fenix 7, and the Epix – feature a design similar to the Fenix 6 they replace. The additions on the inside are largely similar, too, using the same software and design.

But each has updated displays. The Fenix finally gets a touchscreen in addition to the buttons that have always been used to control it, as well as the more obvious high-resolution display that is added to the Epix.

(Garmin)

That display also includes new solar capabilities. While the existing Fenix 6 did have some solar charging, the effieicny has been improved by up to 200 per cent and users no longer have to choose between solar features and Garmin’s hardened sapphire glass.

The Fenix also has a torch built into the top, hidden in the side of the watch. It can flash red and white to illuminate its wearer as well as anything around them.

The new watches also include new software tools, including real-time stamina to alert users when they are getting tired and a new race predictor that tries to guess how they will perform over certain distances.

Both the Fenix 7 and Epix are out now. The Fenix 7 starts at £599.99 – and goes up considerably with increased sizes and features – and the Epix starts at £799.99.