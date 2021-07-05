Team Trump’s social media site hacked hours after going live

A newly released social media site created by former members of Donald Trump’s inner circle was hacked on its launch day.

Reuters reported that Gettr, a new site released by Jason Miller, a former senior adviser to Mr Trump, was breached by an “intruder” on Sunday.

"The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user names," Mr Miller told Reuters in a statement.

Mr Miller also told the agency that more than 500,000 people have registered to use the site and added that the situation surrounding the site's security had been “rectified”.

The new site is billed on app stores as a “non-bias social network for people all over the world” in the latest attempt of high-profile conservatives to rival Big Tech.

According to Reuters, a reporter for Salon shared screenshots of several Gettr profiles that were altered to read “JubaBaghdad was here, follow me in twitter :)”.

The outlet said that accounts that had been hacked including those of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mr Miller’s own account.

The official launch of the new app took place on Sunday, but the social media site had been available to download in its Beta form prior to this date, Politico first reported.

The platform boasts a Twitter-like dashboard with trending topics and many other similar features, allowing users to post 777 character updates.

Politico also reported last week that the platform had previously existed as a site used by opponents of the Chinese Communist Party and has ties to exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui a known ally of Steve Bannon.

The app's release comes amid growing disillusion among conservatives with mainstream social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, claiming without evidence that they are attempting to silence or “cancel” their viewpoints.

Such scrutiny by the right-wing only intensified following Mr Trump’s banning from such sites following the 6 January insurrection with Twitter saying the former president had used his platform to “incite violence”.

There has been a lot of speculation, often bolstered by Mr Trump himself, that he would be interested in helping to establish a new rival platform.

Whether the former president will choose to join the new platform or not is unclear, although those involved with the app have reportedly said that Mr Trump has a username put aside and waiting.

“The former president is going to make his own decision, it’s certainly there and ready for him should he make the decision – we would welcome that,” a person involved with the app told Politico.

They added: “There is an account reserved for him and waiting for him but that’s a decision for him to make.”

Mr Miller has told Fox News that Mr Trump was not funding the platform.

Additional reporting by Reuters