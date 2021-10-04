Gmail, TikTok and Snapchat users have complained that the apps are slowing down amid the outage of Facebook companies, which finally resolved as of Monday evening.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram all stopped working at the same time on Monday, forcing their 3bn users to flood across to other social media platforms.

And many of those apps then themselves saw significant slowdowns as they dealt with mass sign-ups and log-ins as Facebook remained unavailable.

It is the biggest Facebook outage since 2019, when the company was hit by technical issues for 24 hours.

Users of other email and social media platforms were quick to take to Twitter to complain about the situation.

“I think tiktok is slowly going down too. Unless since everyone’s on it, it could just be going hella slow,” tweeted @TheSkyHippie.

And @asj519 arote: “I need the IG and Facebook users to slow down bc they’re making TikTok and Twitter glitch.”

Users also complained that Google’s GMail was also working slower than normal.

“Gmail and Twitter are still working just fine for me. A little slow, but normal. It’s more likely that Gmail and Twitter are simply experiencing more traffic than they’re used to, now that the big 3 are down, and they’re having just a little trouble keeping up,” tweeted @Mimasama1.

And another user tweeted: “Lol snapchat and twitter are also damn slow atm!”

Twitter earlier apologised to users for its own slowdown.

“Sometimes more people than usual use Twitter. We prepare for these moments, but today things didn’t go exactly as planned. Some of you may have had an issue seeing replies and DMs as a result. This has been fixed. Sorry about that!” the company said in a statement.

And Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer also took to Twitter to apologise for the outage.

“*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible,” tweeted the company’s CTO Mike Schroepfer.