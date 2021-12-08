(Getty Images)

Google Calendar down: App and website not working for users

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 08 December 2021 09:55
Google Calendar appears to have stopped working properly.

Instead of seeing their schedule, users were shown an error message.

“There was an error,” it read. “Please try again. That’s all we know.”

There was no update posted to Google’s Workspace status page, which tracks outages on services such as Gmail as well as Calendar.

The outage came amid major problems at Amazon Web Services, which was hit by technical issues that reverberated around much of the internet. There is no indication the two problems are connected.

Shortly after, the site and app seemed to return to normal.

