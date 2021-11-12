Google, YouTube and Gmail down: Outages reported across Europe as multiple services go down
Google’s services have been hit by outages, with users reporting problems across its products.
YouTube, Gmail, Google Meet and more were all hit by problems, according to users and Google’s own status pages.
“We are currently investigating an issue affecting user access to multiple services affecting users in Europe,” it said in an update on its status dashboard.
The issues did not appear to be affecting all users, however, and some people were still able to get online.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies