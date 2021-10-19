Google Pixel 6 Pro launch – live: New phone to be unveiled at event as search giant takes on Apple and Samsung
‘The product is really, now, The Google Phone,’ hardware chief Rick Osterloh has said - building hype for a phone that has already leaked massively
Google will be launching its latest flagship devices, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, today at a live event.
Many details about the phone have leaked, but one thing is certain: the search giant is finally taking on Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s high-end range with a premium device.
“The product is really, now, The Google Phone,” Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh has said, “so we are ready to invest a lot in marketing and we want to grow.”
Some details have already been shared about the new phones: greater AI capabilities, a new privacy-focused chip, bigger screens, a larger battery, an iconic camera bump, and a more personal Android 12.
The Independent will be following the event live, revealing the details and providing commentary as it happens.
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: what do we know so far?
Let’s start with the basic specs: according to some media outlets who were given access to the devices ahead of time by Google, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The regular Pixel 6, by contrast, will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Both phones will have under-screen fingerprint scanning, in contrast to the sensor on the back of the device for the Pixel 5 or the facial unlock and Project Soli capabilities on the Pixel 4 XL.
When does the event start?
Google’s event will start at 6pm in the UK - 10am in Google’s local pacific time, or 1pm eastern.
A dedicated site for the launch only has basic information for the upcoming device - but many details of the phone have already extensively leaked or been revealed by Google already.
