Google will be launching its latest flagship devices, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, today at a live event.

Many details about the phone have leaked, but one thing is certain: the search giant is finally taking on Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s high-end range with a premium device.

“The product is really, now, The Google Phone,” Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh has said, “so we are ready to invest a lot in marketing and we want to grow.”

Some details have already been shared about the new phones: greater AI capabilities, a new privacy-focused chip, bigger screens, a larger battery, an iconic camera bump, and a more personal Android 12.

The Independent will be following the event live, revealing the details and providing commentary as it happens.