Google Pixel 6 release date revealed for ‘iPhone killer’

Google has announced the release date of its next Pixel smartphone, presumably called the Google Pixel 6, which it hopes will offer strong competition to the recently announced iPhone 13.

Google will host a Pixel event on 19 October at 6pm BST, a spokesperson said, with both a normal and a “Pro” version set to be unveiled.

“The event will be streamed across various platforms and will also be available to re-watch in the weeks following,” the spokesperson said.

The tech giant first alluded to the new handset in August, when it said that the new design of the phones would “redefine what it means to be a Pixel”.

The company shared details about a new system of chip, which has been specifically built for Pixel phones and has taken years to develop.

The “Tensor” chip features a variety of machine learning and artificial intelligence tools that will “unlock specific experiences for our Pixel users”, rather than just adding more computing power.

“It helps make Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro the fastest, smartest and most secure Pixel phones yet,” Google states on its website.

As well as its own chip, the new Google Pixel will also run on the company’s own Android mobile operating system, allowing the firm to offer customers a similar in-house experience to that offered by Apple’s iPhone.

The similarities have consistently led to comparisons between the two rivals, with commentators frequently referring to the Pixel range of devices as the “iPhone killer”.

Similar to Apple, Google is also set to drop the phone charger from the box of the Pixel 6, in a move that looks set to become an industry standard. The two leading phone makers, Apple and Samsung, have cited a need to cutdown on e-waste in justifying their decision, claiming that it is the equivalent of removing 500,000 cars from the road each year.