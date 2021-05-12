Instagram now lets people state their pronouns in dedicated section of profile

Instagram has announced a new feature on the profile section for people to add their pronouns in a dedicated spot next to their name.

Until now, users who want to display their pronouns have been forced to add them to another, less relevant field, such as their location or bio.

The Facebook-owned social media company made the announcement on Twitter, adding that the new field is currently available only in a few countries, “with plans for more.”

If the feature is not already available, Instagram reportedly said people can to have a pronoun added by filling out a form.

The chosen pronouns appear next to the name on the profile section in a different colour along with the option to reveal the pronouns only to followers in case users prefer not to share their gender identity publicly.

Users can set their pronouns with the “Edit Profile” option on the profile page where there will be an empty “Pronouns” field in which they can pick what they prefer to be called by.

Usually, people choosing to share their pronouns on their profile do so on their bio which already has a limited space of about 150 characters.

With a new dedicated spot for people to share up to four pronouns they go by, it allows for more space in the bio section without making the profile seem too cluttered.

The extra space now created for many people on their bio not only allows them to share more details about themselves, but also acknowledges users taking up their gender identity.

Twitter users applauded the move and some even called for other social media platforms to follow suit, and add a dedicated pronouns section on the profile page.