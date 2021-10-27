Instagram finally gives everyone the ability to add links to Stories

Instagram is finally giving everyone the option of adding links to their stories.

Until now, only select users – people who are verified or have large enough followings – have been able to share external links within their Instagram stories. Everyone else was forced to add links to their profile’s bio and direct followers there.

That remained the case even when Instagram recently changed from asking people to swipe-up to follow links, and instead added a new sticker.

Now Instagram will remove that restriction, giving the option to link to everyone.

Instagram said it was making the change in response to feedback from its users.

It can be used like any other sticker. To add a link, users can just upload new content to the story, choose the option to add a sticker, click the link one and then place it in the post.