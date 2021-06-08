Internet down - live: World’s biggest websites crash after Fastly outage, from Reddit to Amazon and CNN
Much of the internet suffered outages on Tuesday after an apparent issue with the technology underpinning it.
Some of the world’s biggest websites – from Reddit to Amazon, and from the New York Times to the UK government’s website – are refusing to load.
The issue appears to be related to problems at Fastly, a company that provides the infrastructure that underpins some of the central parts of the internet.
Specifically, it seems to be an issue with content delivery networks, or CDNs, which host copies of web pages around the world so that they can be delivered to users most quickly.
Here is all the latest on the ongoing outage and its effects across the world.
Martin Lewis issues warning in wake of internet outages
Martin Lewis, the founder of Money Saving Expert, has warned web users to be weary of “shyster sites” that may seek to exploit people following the internet outage.
“With Gov.uk website being down right now, be v careful if renewing passports, GHICs, applying for marriage tax allowance, driving licence etc.,” he tweeted.
“Top of search will be ads for shyster sites which look like the real thing yet charge unnecessarily.”
Internet outage over?
A number of the sites hit by the outage - including this one - are back online.
Reddit, Amazon, Twitch and various news publications appear to be working again, while Down Detector is seeing a massive drop in outage reports.
Without wishing to curse it, the internet’s woes may be over.
This update from Kim Sengupta, our defence and security editor, who says the outage does not appear to be malicious:
Early indications, according to intelligence officials, were that the website crashes were not the result of malicious cyber attacks by hacking groups or hostile states. The sites affected appear to be sharing the same cloud content delivery network, a system of proxy servers and data centres, which had malfunctioned. The officials stressed investigations will continue for evidence of other possible reasons.
