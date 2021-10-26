Apple has finally introduced SharePlay, one of the flagship featues in its new iPhone operating system, in its latest update.

The feature allows people to watch content such as films or even workouts together, in a FaceTime call. It was announced in the summer, but Apple said in August that it would be delayed.

Now it has arrived in iOS 15.1, which is newly available to download for iPhones and iPads.

Devices with the new update can start a FaceTime call and then watch films or TV or listen to music together. It can also be used with Apple’s Fitness+ to do workouts together remotely.

Third-party apps can also integrate the feature.

The update was released at the same time as the new MacOS, named Monterey. That also includes support for SharePlay.

SharePlay is not the only feature to arrive with the iOS 15.1 update. Apple has also released ProRes for the iPhone 13 Pro, which allows phones to record video in a very high-fidelity – but very large – format, which is used in a variety of professional contexts.

There are a host of other smaller additions in the update, including changes to the Home and Shortcuts apps.

The update can be downloaded on any supported iPhone or iPad by heading to the Settings app, clicking “general” and choosing the software update option. Phones will also prompt their users to install it.

Apple also released updates for the HomePod and HomePod Mini, which finally adds support for lossless and spatial audio.