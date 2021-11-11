Little-known iPhone photo trick quickly goes viral

A TikToker has shared an images hack for iPhone users that allows pictures to be saved fast.

The video, which demonstrates a neat trick using Apple’s iOS 15 software to drag and drop images from Google into the phone’s photo app, has been shared enthusiastically.

Posted by Katarina Mogus under the handle @katamogz, the short clip shows Ms Mogus searching and saving pictures of Kim Kardashian at this year’s Met Gala in bulk.

She begins the video with Google Images open on her phone saying: “iOS 15 hack you never knew existed”, while searching for the pictures.

Ms Mogus then shows how to select the image she wants to store and drag it to the bottom of her phone, before adding several more by clicking on them – a much quicker way of saving Google Image photos in bulk than any other method, reports The New York Post. An album with a visible ‘plus’ symbol at the end needs to be open in Photos.

TikTok user hi_whats_up27 commented “OMG changed my life,” while Becky Harris said “I showed my friends and you could do it years ago! How did I not know?”

The iOS 15 software was released on September 20 and in a review of the update, PC Mag said: “While it lacks the major changes introduced in version 14, iOS 15 is more of an evolutionary update, adding many new convenience features and improvements to Apple’s built-in apps. Still, it’s the slickest game around.”