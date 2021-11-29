Jack Dorsey became CEO of the social networking site Twitter – initially written “Twittr” – in March 2006.

Reports say that the billionaire is set to step from his role; the reasons are, as yet, unclear.

The small microblogging site started with only a few thousand tweets per day, but quickly became one of the most influential websites in the world.

In 2008, Dorsey was named chairman of Twitter, while the company ran through several other executives until Dorsey regained the post of CEO in 2015, where he has remained since.

As well as Twitter, Mr Dorsey also developed a credit and debit card payment platform called Square in 2010 – which last year got permission to open a bank.

Under Dorsey’s leadership, Square also purchased a majority ownership in music streaming service Tidal.

Mr Dorsey has been a key advocate of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, claiming the technology will “unite the world”.

