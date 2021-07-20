Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers and customers for paying for his trip to space

Jeff Bezos has thanked Amazon employees and customers for paying for his trip to space.

The Amazon founder has faced sustained criticism for amassing the biggest fortune the world has ever seen, while employees of his company complain they are subject to harsh working practises and low pay.

In a press conference after the launch, Mr Bezos thanked those staff for helping him amass enough money that he was able to shoot himself to space in a rocket.

“I want to thank every Amazon employee, and every Amazon customer, because you guys paid for all this,” he said to laughs from the crowd. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart very much.”

He also thanked the town of Van Horn, in west Texas, where Blue Origin has made its home, as well as the members of the team who helped send him to space.