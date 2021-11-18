Lloyds and Halifax’s online banking services appear to have run into issues, with users complaining they are unable to get online.

Others said they were able to access their banking services but saw unexpected things once they did, such as their account wrongly showing as empty.

On Twitter, Halifax said it was aware of the issues and “working to have it back to normal soon”. The same statement was issued from Lloyds’ Twitter account.

Both brands – as well as the Bank of Scotland, which also seemed to be having issues – are part of the same Lloyds Banking Group.