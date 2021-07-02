Apple has released the public beta of its new version of MacOS, Monterey, allowing people to get its new features early.

As with all of Apple’s public betas, it comes with a warning that it is an early version of the software and may contain bugs, or not work properly with other software. Anyone downloading it is advised to back up their computer in case anything major goes wrong.

But in return for that risk, users are given access to all of the new features that the update brings. That includes a redesign of Safari and the introduction of new automation tools on the Mac.

It also brings across features that are a part of iOS too, such as new features for Facetime that allow people to watch videos together. The apps that received significant upgrades on iOS – such as Maps and Notes – also get corresponding updates on the Mac, too.

Not every new feature is present in the update. During its introduction, Apple showed off one of its most praised new tools, known as Universal Control, which allows people to drag and drop between their iPad and Mac, for instance.

Some features are also limited only to computers with Apple’s M1 chip, which has rolled out in the new versions of the MacBook, Mac Mini and iMac. A feature called Live Text, for instance – which means that any text in images is scanned and then available to search – can only be used on computers with those new processors.

Users do have access to AirPlay to the Mac, however, which has been long requested but never come to the Mac. That allows users to send content from their iPhone or iPad to their computer, in the same way they would with their TV.

Apple already rolled out the public beta version of iOS 15. That comes with the same warnings that the software might not be ready, could include bugs, and should not be installed on any critical devices.

The MacOS public beta is installed in much the same way as iOS 15. Users can head to Apple’s devoted beta page, sign up, and the update should install as usual.