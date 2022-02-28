Meta, parent company of Facebook, will restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik across its platforms in the European Union.

The social media company had received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media on its platforms, its head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said in a tweet on Monday.

Mr Clegg added that Meta would continue to work closely with governments on the issue.

Russian state-run media’s activity on social media platforms has emerged as a contentious issue for big tech companies during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”

Meta, Google and YouTube have taken measures in recent days to restrict Russian state media from making money from ads on their sites. Twitter banned RT and Sputnik from advertising on its site in 2017.

