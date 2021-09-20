Microsoft’s upcoming computer, the Surface Pro 8, has leaked online before its official launch next week.

A photo of the Surface Pro 8 retail listing, shared by user Shadow_Leak on Twitter, suggests that the computer will come with Intel’s 11th-generation Core processor, a 13-inch 120Hz screen with high refresh rate, dual Thunderbolt ports, and replaceable SSD drives – a feature that has been present in other Surface products, such as the Laptop 4.

It appears that the new computer will cost $799, although these details are yet to be officially confirmed.

The leaker has also released photos of the new Surface Go 3, which appears to fold completely backwards for a tablet-like experience.

Microsoft’s Surface event is set for 22 September, where this computer, the Surface Go 3, Surface Pro X, and Surface Book 4, and its Surface Duo 2 smartphone are expected to be launched.

The Surface Duo 2 leaked in July this year with early images suggesting it will have a large camera array on back made up of three lenses – a rumoured standard, telephoto and ultra-wide lens - although it is possible that the computing giant could change the design before launch.

All of Microsoft’s upcoming devices, apart from the Android-based Surface Duo 2, will be running Windows 11. The company’s newest operating system was announced months ago, but has stirred controversy as many current-generation computers are unable to properly upgrade to it due to a niche chip requirement.

This requirement meant that even some of Microsoft’s own computers, including the Surface Pro tablets, the Surface Hub, and the Surface studio, would not be able to run Windows 11. Apple’s macOS, by contrast, supports devices from as far back as 2013.