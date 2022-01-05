A mysterious shadow at the bottom of a lake has been spotted on Google Maps, and users on Reddit are guessing what it is.

The object is located in Pyramid Lake in Nevada. It appears to contain four sections, each one different in length.

It appears separate to the eponymous pyramid in the area, which is a small island near the south-eastern shore of the lake.

Some users suggested the area could be a restricted military underwater military base, due to the fact that a military installation base is located nearby.

“Lots of weird military bases near there, including Naval Underwater Warfare Center in the middle of the desert. Strange”, one user wrote.

Others argued it may be an abandoned boat. “Seems like a boat - a military boat which never actually got back to the surface", another wrote.

Yet another thought it could just be an issue with Google’s technology because “a lot of the times, especially with water photos, that you are looking at artifacts [sic] of the photomerging process or compression, not real features.”

The Independent has not yet been able to verify the true nature of the object.

It appears that the users are not taking the investigation too strenuously. When linked to reports from media outlets that had reported on their discussion, the original poster replied: “That is so hilarious. How they turned our curiousity [sic] and speculation into something so serious. But cheers thanks for pointing this out. We’re all famous now.”