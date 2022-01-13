Android 10: Google completely changes look of mobile operating system

Latest release of popular OS will feature a new name, logo and colour scheme

Anthony Cuthbertson
Friday 23 August 2019 16:55
Android stop naming their devices after sweet treats

The successor to Android Pie will simply be called Android 10, Google has announced, bringing to an end one of tech's most unusual naming conventions.

A complete overhaul to the world's most popular mobile operating system was introduced by the technology giant in a blog post.

Android's open platform has expanded to tablets, cars, watches and TVs, having first launched for smartphones in 2008. Google claims it is now used with more than 2.5 billion active devices around the world.

"As we continue to build Android for everyone in the community, our brand should be as inclusive and accessible as possible," said Sameer Samat, Android's head of product management. "First, we're changing the way we name our releases."

Until now, Android has named each new release after sweet treats or dessert, with each version coming in alphabetical order.

Before Android Pie, there was Android Oreo, and before that there was Android Marshmallow and Android Nougat.

This peculiar tradition had become difficult to understand for many users around the world, as well as new Android users unfamiliar with the naming convention.

Google will also update its logo for the latest release of Android to give it a "more modern, accessible look".

Only the top half of the Android robot's head will now appear, with the colour of the logo changing from green to black to make it easier to see for people with visual impairments.

"We’ll officially start using the updated logo in the coming weeks with the final release of Android 10," said Mr Samat.

