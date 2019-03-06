Apple has released its latest report on its supply chain, showing that the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod are now all sending zero waste to landfill.
As well as detailing the environmental impact of the production of its products, the document – Apple's 13th of this kind – details the ways it is looking to respond to criticism over technology company's supply chains by helping with the education and safety of those people who work to assemble the iPhone and other products.
While it does show some continuing issues with the ways Apple products are made, the document reveals a marked improvement of the safety and wellbeing of those people who work for Apple and its supply chain.
And Apple says those same advancements are helping improve the conditions of those working across the industry. It describes those developments as "creating a ripple effect that drives change" among other technology companies.
Apple has in recent years looked to highlight its efforts to look after the employees who work for the companies who supply important parts of its products. Though those people do not work for Apple, they are included in the efforts to ensure that staff are healthy and happy, and benefit from educational and other programmes.
In its latest report, it says that 17.3 million supplier employees have been trained on workplace rights, and 3.6 million have received advanced education and skills training. It also points to breakthroughs in its environmental work, which not only helps keep the process green but also ensures those working for its suppliers and living near them are not affected by dangerous chemicals that are created when working with metals and other materials.
“In everything we do, people come first,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “We are constantly raising the bar for ourselves and our suppliers, because we are committed to the people who make our products possible, as well as the planet we all share.
"This year, we’re proud to give more people an opportunity to advance their education. Working alongside our suppliers, we're challenging ourselves to find new ways to keep our planet healthy for future generations. Our goal has always been not just to drive progress in our supply chain, but to drive meaningful changes across the industry.”
Changes made by Apple in 2018 include work to help Apple's supplier employees receive education in coding for the products they help make, in addition to existing programmes. Last year, it started offering app development courses that saw people create more than 40 apps, it said, and helped more than 1,500 employees earn a college degree.
That is in addition to the training that helps people learn more basic skills, such as nutrition and maternal health.
In 2018, it also worked to conserve resources within its supply chain, it said. It has prioritised a programme it calls "Zero Waste to Landfill", which means that many of its biggest products are now made in a way that stops garbage as well as limiting waste of other materials like water.
The iPhone was already certified as part of that programme. Now the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod are also part of it.
That work is measured through assessments that are carried out by both Apple and outside auditors.
It says those found that 76 per cent of supplier faculties are high performing, and 1 per cent are low performing. That is equal to a 30 per cent increase in high performing suppliers.
