BT ranked top in terms of number of complaints
BT price rise: Millions of people’s broadband, phone and TV subscriptions to get more expensive

BT upped its prices by 6 per cent and 7 per cent in the last two years - and its rivals promptly followed

Andrew Griffin
Friday 29 April 2016 09:52
BT is about to hike prices for millions of households, and other companies are likely to follow.

Prices across its broadband, phone and TV packages will be hiked up from this summer, the company has announced. It has put up costs substantially in recent years, and each hike has usually been followed by a similar move from its rivals.

Landline charges will go up by £1, it said, rising 5.5 per cent to almost £19. The most popular call package will also have its price increased by about 7 per cent.

Most broadband packages will also go up by about £2 per month, it said. BT promised those customers that they would receive extra usage allowances and some increases in speed.

The prices for ringing people outside of contracts will also go up, BT said.

And the cost for BT sport will increase by £1, to £6.

Customers will get letters informing them of the increases. They will go into effect on 3 July.

BT Consumer’s chief executive, John Petter, said that the hikes would allow the company to pay for faster repairs, more and better timed Premier League games and faster internet.

He said: "We realise that customers never welcome price rises, but we have again ensured that low-income customers avoid increases.

"And we continue to highlight money-saving options for all customers, including those who just want a great value package of a line and calls, such as Home Phone Saver 2019.

"But we know that customers also want great service and to be protected from nuisance calls. That's why we have invested to be able to promise that we'll answer 80% of our customers' calls in the UK by the end of this year.

"And we will also be launching a comprehensive defence against nuisance calls that will divert up to 25 million unwanted calls a week before they ever bother BT customers."

