Unfortunately, Wi-Fi calling with Three is only available on a select number of smartphones
Unfortunately, Wi-Fi calling with Three is only available on a select number of smartphones
(REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Three makes calling and texting over Wi-Fi easier when customers have no signal

Previously, users could only access the service through the inTouch app, which was a pain to use

Aatif Sulleyman
Tuesday 31 January 2017 12:08
Comments

Compare broadband providers and find the best deal for you with our Best Broadband Deals page.

Three has made its Wi-Fi calling service significantly easier to use, which should help customers cut their monthly mobile bills.

Previously, users could only take advantage of the feature through Three's additional inTouch app, which delivered a less-than-pleasant user experience. However, customers can now make calls and send texts over a Wi-Fi connection without the app.

It’s a handy service, allowing users to both save money and stay in touch with friends and family whenever a Wi-Fi network is available, even when signal is poor or non-existent.

Gadget and tech news: In pictures

Show all 25

Recommended

Though Wi-Fi calling has been available for some time, its popularity is now likely to surge, especially amongst London Underground commuters, who can take advantage of the free Virgin Media Wi-Fi connection available at over 250 stations.

Unfortunately, Wi-Fi calling with Three is only available on a select number of handsets at the moment. These are:

  • LG G5
  • Samsung Galaxy S6 
  • Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
  • iPhone 5C
  • iPhone 5S
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6S 
  • iPhone SE 
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus

Recommended

Support for the S7 and S7 Edge will arrive in mid-February.

Once Wi-Fi calling has been enabled, the carrier message in the top-left corner of your screen will read 'Three Wi-Fi Call'.

However, any customers with incompatible smartphones needn’t feel too left out, as WhatsApp also offers free messaging and calls over Wi-Fi.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in