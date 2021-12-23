Virgin Media says internet working as normal amid reports of outages

Reports of outage come day after major Sky broadband outage and amid questions over future of internet companies

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 19 November 2019 12:27
Comments
Virgin media down: internet not working as customers hit by broadband outage

Virgin Media says its internet service is working as normal, despite reports of an outage.

Numerous articles and consumer website uSwitch said that Virgin's broadband was being hit by issues and users were unable to get online.

But the company says there is no major outage and that most people should still be able to connect as usual.

“Our broadband services are running as normal – there is no national broadband outage affecting our network," a Virgin Media spokesperson said.

Confusion around the outage was increased after Virgin Media customers were directed to its service status page.

Recommended

Read More: Virgin Media broadband deals and offers

But when that site was visited by The Independent, it displayed a message indicating that part of the site "isn't available at the moment", because of "essential work".

Gadget and tech news: In pictures

Show all 25

The reports of an outage came just a day after Sky broadband was hit by similar problems, which meant that users were also not able to get online. That has since been fixed, after engineers traced the problem to a broken network card.

Recommended

It also comes amid questions over the future of internet companies. Labour has said that it will bring parts of the internet infrastructure into public ownership and offer free internet if it wins the election – a commitment that leader Jeremy Corbyn referenced in the wake of the Sky outage.

A new scheme means that a number of internet companies – including Virgin Media and Sky, as well as TalkTalk, BT and Zen Internet – will offer customers refunds if service is offline for long enough.

Soon after that commitment was made, Virgin Media was revealed to be the worst company for internet outages in research by Which?.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in