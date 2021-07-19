Nintendo says it has “no plans” for another version of the Switch after its recently released OLED model.

For years, rumours have been circulating about a “Pro” version of the Switch, which would bring improved performance, new features and other upgrades.

Then, last week, the company announced what it called Nintendo Switch (OLED Model), with a new display but which left most of the other parts of the Switch unchanged.

The new version did not address customers calls for a more highly powered version of the console, or the addition of features such as bluetooth. That led some to speculate that another model – the long-rumoured Switch Pro – was still on its way, separate from the new OLED version.

A report from Bloomberg last week also suggested the same, indicating that Nintendo was working on yet another upgrade to the console.

But now Nintendo has denied those rumours, saying that it has “no plans” for any other version of the Switch.

It also addressed rumours that the company would be making higher profits from the OLED version.

The company denied both claims in an unusual tweet posted from its official account.

“A news report [...] claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect,” the company said in a tweet.

“We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time.”