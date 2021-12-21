<p>Amrapali Gan, the new CEO of OnlyFans</p>

Amrapali Gan, the new CEO of OnlyFans

(handout/OnlyFans)

OnlyFans founder is replaced by firm’s marketing chief Amrapali Gan

New boss says she is committed to safety

Liam James
Tuesday 21 December 2021 21:24
Comments

Tim Stokely, the founder of subscription platform for adult content creators OnlyFans, has handed over the role of CEO to his marketing officer Amrapali Gan.

Mr Stokely, 38, who founded the company in 2016, congratulated Ms Gan in a social media post.

She is a “colleague and a friend” who has “a deep passion” for OnlyFans, he said.

Ms Gan, 36, said her appointment was “an incredible moment” and that she was honoured to take over.

She said in a statement: “I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximise control over, and monetise, their content.

Recommended

“We are committed to being the safest social media platform in the world.”

She told the Financial Times that Mr Stokely was stepping down as he was “keen to take some well-deserved time off over the holiday season before focusing on new projects”.

Mr Stokely did not say what he planned to do after leaving his role.

He has spent five years at the top of the firm, taking it from launch to a site with 180m registered users worldwide.

OnlyFans sparked controversy earlier this year when it announced a ban on sexually explicit content only to reverse the decision five days later.

Mr Stokely blamed the ban on pressure from banks. He claimed the company's accounts had been terminated and that it had struggled to transfer payments to the pornographic content creators who use its service.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in