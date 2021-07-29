Sony says it is focusing on improving stock of the PlayStation 5 as a “top priority”.

The company made the commitment during an announcement that it had sold 10 million units of the console, meaning that it is the company’s fastest-selling console ever.

The gaming giant said the console, which was released in November 2020, continues to outpace sales of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

That is despite – or perhaps related to – the significant problems that players are having in getting hold of the consoles. They continue to be universally sold out, available only through drops that arrive intermittently and are nearly impossible to have success in.

The issues have a range of causes, including a global chip shortage and an increased interest in gaming as people stayed indoors during lockdowns.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) president and chief executive Jim Ryan said the company was determined to improve console availability.

“While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply,” he said.

“I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

Sony has also confirmed sales figures for some of its biggest PS5-exclusive games.

The firm said Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold more than 6.5 million copies since releasing alongside the PS5 last November, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold more than 1.1 million copies since its release in June, and Returnal has sold 560,000 copies since its release at the end of April.