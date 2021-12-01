Razer’s gaming handheld leaks alongside Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chip - and it looks like the Steam Deck
The device will have an OLED screen, haptic support, a 6000mAh battery and can stream games from the internet
A new handheld gaming computer from Razer and Qualcomm is has leaked.
The device, which will feature Qualcomm’s G3X chip – specifically designed for handheld consoles – was leaked in slides to the website Videocardz.
It will have a 120Hz HDR OLED Display, a 6000mAh battery that charges via USB-C. and will be advertised as capable of streaming games from a local console, PC, or the Xbox Game Cloud service.
Bluetooth, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E will be built in, as well as a 1080p front-facing webcam. The device will also feature “incredible ergonomics and haptics”, but the details about what exactly those will be remains scarce.
As well as the G3X, the slides reveal information about Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for smartphones.
That four nanometre chipset will apparently have a CPU that is 20 per cent faster and 30 per cent more power efficient than previous models, and a GPU that is 30 per cent faster and 20 per cent more power efficient.
Razer declined to comment to The Independent. Qualcomm did not respond to a request for comment before time of publication.
Razer is not the only company developing a handheld gaming PC; Valve recently announced the Steam Deck, a Linux-based computer with an AMD processor that can run the Windows operating system and a number of games.
Both device will have to compete with Nintendo’s new OLED Switch, which it announced earlier in July.
