(AFP via Getty Images)

Reddit introduces host of new ‘live’ features aimed at making it less of a static forum

Andrew Griffin
Thursday 02 December 2021 14:03
Comments

Reddit has added a host of new “live” features, apparently aimed at making it feel less like a forum.

The new tools allow people to know what other members of its community are doing right that moment, which it says should make it “feel more lively”.

The new updates come in the form of a variety of new tools and changes to the design of the site.

They include new voting and comment counts. That means that the number of replies a certain thread has will no longer be a static number, but instead Redditors will be able to see as the responses go up or down in real time.

Similarly, a new typing indicator will show when two or more people are writing a comment at a given time. The names of those Redditors will not be show, and users will instead see avatars near comments windows.

Recommended

If morethanjfie people are typing a message, a similar image will show, with a group of different avatars near the top of the comment section.

The site will also show new comments as they arrive in real time, without having to refresh the site to see them.

The new changes are being rolled out now on desktop, iOS and Android. The animations can be turned off within the Reddit settings.

While individually minor, the changes represent a new way of seeing how Reddit works. As many social networks have moved towards more live coverage like feeds and rolling video posts, Reddit has until now largely stuck with a more traditional forum format, with posts appearing on static pages that only update when they are refreshed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in