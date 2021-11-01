Roblox has come back online, after an outage that lasted for days.

The game creation platform stopped working properly overnight on October 28. Since then, it said repeatedly that it was working to get the system back online.

This morning, it started to function again. Roblox said it had fixed the issue but gave little information on what had made it happen in the first place.

The game has more than 40 million players each day, who were left stuck offline and with little indication of how long the problems might last.

It did commit to make sure that people who had lost out from the technical issues would be recompensed, and that it would share further information in the future.

For now, however, the cause of the issue remains unidentified. Some users had suggested it could be the result of a promotion for Chipotle that had been added to the game just before it went offline – but that was denied by Roblox’s official Twitter account.

Roblox said that it was sorry for the problems, claimed the issue was not the result of “any particular experience”, and promised that more information would be coming in the future.

“We are happy to confirm that Roblox is back up. We are sorry for the length of time it took us to restore service, and are deeply grateful for the patience and support of Roblox’ player, developer, and partner community. The outage involved growth in the number of servers in our datacenters, and was not due to any peak in external traffic or any particular experience,” a spokesperson said.

“We will publish a post-mortem, along with actions to avoid such issues in the future, and we’ve implemented a new policy to make our creator community economically whole as the result of extended outages such as this. There are more details on this to come. As part of our ‘Respect the Community’ value we will continue to be transparent in our post-mortem.”

In an accompanying blog, Roblox founder and chief executive David Baszucki said the company did not think that any data had been lost and that the systems should now be back to normal.