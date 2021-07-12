Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones - Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 - and its latest smartwatch which were set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event appear to have all been leaked.

Evan Blass, who has revealed numerous devices before they have been announced, tweeted a thread that included the new phones, a Galaxy FE device, two Galaxy Watches, and a new set of Galaxy Buds. Mr Blass claims that Samsung’s official event to announce the gadgets will take place on 11 August.

Mr Blass shared the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in white, green, and black, which folds like a book, the Z Flip 3, which folds like a clamshell phone, in purple, black, gold, and green, and what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - a ‘fan edition’ of the S21 device, similar to the BTS-branded one the company released last year for the Galaxy S20.

Also among the leaks were two images of Samsung’s new watches, one of which appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, with a rotating bezel and two button son the right-hand side; the other appears to be the Galaxy Watch Active 4 which lacks a rotating bezel.

This device could be the first from the Korean technology giant to launch with the operating system it announced with Google at Mobile World Congress in February - a “new, unified platform” that offers better integration between Android devices and Wear (the name of Google’s wearable operating system) devices.

This includes app-syncing between Android device and the watch, so downloading an application on the phone will have its corresponding version download on the watch, new features and integrations with existing apps, and an improved watch-face tool.

Finally, Mr Blass showed what appears to be Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2. While little information is known about these headphones, it is expected that they will come with active noise cancellation (via notorious leaker Ice Universe).

Samsung declined to comment.