Sky Broadband and Talk customers in Scotland experienced an internet outage.

Users started reporting the outage on website DownDetector just before 8am UK time today.

“We are aware of issues impacting Sky Broadband and Talk customers in Aberdeen and Inverness. We are investigating the issue and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing”, a Sky spokesperson told The Independent in a statement.

Sky’s Help Team Twitter account has also said that it is available to assist customers, with many expressing their annoyance at being unable to work from home.

Yesterday morning, Sky Broadband went down in numerous other Scottish locales including Edinburgh, West Lothian, Queensferry, Tranent, Roslin and Kirkcaldy.

Sky also experienced troubles in England and Wales on Thursday due to “an issue at exchanges”, Sky said - though the company gave few details on what exactly that problem was. The issues lasted from around 6:30pm Wednesday evening until Thursday morning.

The internet provider is a member of Ofcom’s voluntary scheme that provides automatic compensation to anyone hit by internet issues that last for two full working days. Sky will pay customers £8.06 per day during an outage.

After 90 minutes of absent service, Sky said the outage has been fixed.

“There was an outage impacting Sky Broadband and Talk customers in Aberdeen and Inverness this morning. The issue has now been resolved and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused,” a spokesperson told The Independent.