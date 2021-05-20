Sky to increase prices for millions of TV and broadband customers

Sky will be increasing its prices up to £72 per from April, with approximately one million customers expected to see costs increase.

While the average increase is £3 per month (£36 per year) for the broadband and television provider’s products, eight per cent will be paying double that if they have multiple Sky services.

The Sky Signature TV package, multiscreen, Sky HD, Sky Ultimate, and Sky Broadband Superfast will all be increasing by £1 per month.

BT Sport, Sky Talk Anytime Extra, and Sky Talk International Extra will increase by £2 per month; the Sky Broadband Essential service will increase by £3 per month.

However a number of packages - Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids and Sky Talk Evening and Weekends Extra - are not changing in price, nor are Sky Mobile services.

“We know price increases are never welcome and we try to keep prices down whilst still delivering the content our customers love, the flexibility to choose the package that suits them and with leading customer service”, a Sky spokesperson said in a statement.

All customers will be informed in writing over the next month; customers that have not heard from the company by 27 March are not affected by any price changes.

Those who are affected will be able to leave Sky without any penalties. To do this, they would have to contact Sky by phone, online, or post. 31 days notice will need to be provided for TV packages, and 14 days notice given for broadband and phone services, MoneySavingExpert points out.

“Almost one million Sky subscribers could see their annual bill go up by as much as £72 at a time when many household budgets are already stretched to the limit”, Nick Baker, broadband expert atUswitch.com, said in a statement.

“Sky Broadband Essential customers will see the biggest hike, with prices going up more than 13% from £22 a month to £25. Price rises have become an unwelcome spring tradition, and this hike lands before the ink is barely dry on both Virgin Media and BT’s recent increases.

“Sky’s broadband and TV price rise doesn’t kick in until April 1, so there’s plenty of time to avoid these changes if you’re not happy. Broadband customers who are still in the minimum term of their contract can leave penalty-free if they act within 30 days of receiving their notification.

“If you decide you want to change your broadband provider, run a quick online comparison to see what other deals are available. It’s also worth considering NOW TV packages if you want to continue enjoying Sky TV without the commitment of a long contract.

“For those currently out of contract, it is even more important to consider your options as you will likely be able to save £90 a year by switching to a new deal - on top of avoiding this price rise. Alternatively, if you don’t want to switch providers, get in touch with Sky as you may be able to change your services and reduce your monthly bill.”

