A visitor wearing a PlayStation VR headset plays a video game in the Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. booth at Tokyo Game Show

(Yuya Shino/Getty Images for TOKYO GAME SHOW)

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 05 January 2022 08:34
Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.

The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to

The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and PS4’s logos but with the number changed.

Sony also announced the first big game that will come to its new virtual reality headset. That will be Horizon Call of the Mountain, which will follow and be linked to Horizon Forbidden West.

Neither the game or the headset have a release date yet.

But Sony’s gradual drip of announcements about the PlayStation VR2 mean that plenty of the details are known. That includes the fact that its “Sense” controllers will have features such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, as well as specs for the headset such as eye tracking and a 110-degree field of view.

Sony said in its latest announcement that those new features “enable players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way”. “PS VR2 will also have a simple setup process — with a single cable connected directly to PS5, you can immediately jump into the VR experience,” it said.

