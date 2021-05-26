Stargazers across the world have been enjoying the astonishing spectacle of a “super flower blood moon” hanging in the night sky.

An extremely rare dual phenomenon, it was caused by the May full moon lying at its closest point to the earth during its orbit - making it appear larger and brighter - at the same time as a lunar eclipse took place, prompting the moon to turn a brilliant shade of copper red as it drifted into our planet’s shadow.

The sight made for some extraordinary photographs across the globe, as the following collection illustrates, with only the UK missing out on its full glory because, somewhat inevitably, heavy cloud cover caused the view to be partially obscured in many areas.

North America

There were some fabulous shots from across the US, with these from California, Missouri and Hawaii among the most striking.

The progression of the eclipse begins with a partial covering of the moon as seen in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday 26 May 2021 (Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty)

The moon over east Oahu in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Tuesday 25 May 2021 (Marco Garcia/Reuters)

A man fishes in the Missouri River as the full moon rises beyond the skyline of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday 25 May 2021 (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The moon peers through low clouds above the city of San Diego, California, on Tuesday 25 May 2021 (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Europe

The continent’s many historic buildings, not least its cathedral and church spires, provided an ideal focal point for moon shots in Europe, with the following from the Czech Republic, Russia, Turkey and our own Stonehenge among the loveliest.

The full moon rising behind the of Basilica of St Peter and St Paul, part of Vysehrad Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday 25 May 2021 (Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty)

The full moon behind a cross on top of an orthodox church in the city of Rossosh in Voronezh, Russia, on Tuesday 25 May 2021 (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty)

The full moon seen over the mausoleum of modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, Turkey, on 26 May 2021 (Cagla Gurdogan/Reuters)

The moon, partially obscured by cloud, cuts a ghostly presence sets over Stonehenge in Wiltshire in the early hours of Wednesday 26 May 2021 (Finnbarr Webster/Getty)

South America

Brazil though had the beating of the Europeans at their own game - just as they are accustomed to at most World Cups - with these astonishing shots of the blood red moon rising up from between the tower blocks of Brasilia and beaming out from behind the famous statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio some of the the most breathtaking caught anywhere.

The moon over Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday 26 May 2021 (Eraldo Peres/AP)

The moon shines behind Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday 26 May 2021 (Pinar Olivares/Reuters)

Asia

The image below from Taipei is surely a contender for the most illuminating photograph of the “super flower blood moon” in action but the bottom shot of the sphere looming over a brisk-looking Hong Kong is also loaded with atmosphere.

The moon over Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday 26 May 2021 (Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty)

The moon over Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday 26 May 2021 (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)

The moon over Hong Kong on Wednesday 26 May 2021 (Peter Parks/AFP/Gettty)

Australasia

Arguably Brazil’s only serious challenger when it came to iconic landmark shots, Australia found itself with an astonishing view of the astral phenomenon and did not waste the opportunity to enjoy it at the beach.

The moon rises over Sydney Opera House in Australia on Wednesday 26 May 2021 (Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty)

A yacht sails on the horizon as the moon rises in Sydney on Wednesday 26 May 2021 (Mark Baker/AP)