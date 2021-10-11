Former Star Trek star William Shatner is preparing to boldly go where no 90-year-old has gone before, and admits to feeling nervous about the mission.

“I feel comfortable, but I’m also uncomfortable. I’ll be very happy when we go up and ... we’re safe,” Shatner told CNN ahead of his space flight with Jeff Bezos’s company Blue Origin.

“[And] we have that moment of inspiration which, I feel, will be there when we’re looking into the vastness of the universe.”

Shatner is to become the oldest person to ever reach space as part of a four-person New Shepard NS-18 mission.

Speaking to media after the launch date was pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday, the actor said he was disappointed about the delay.

“I’m deeply disappointed because I was building up the enthusiastic response, now we have to wait another day,” Shatner told ABC News .

“[But] it’s really worth it. What’s a day with this extraordinary experience that we’re about to have.”

Shatner will break a record set by 82-year-old Wally Funk who flew to the edge of space with Mr Bezos in July.

The Blue Origin flight is now scheduled for Wednesday morning at 8.30am CDT from Launch Site One in West Texas.