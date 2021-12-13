Strava down: Fitness app not working
Strava has gone down, with users unable to see their workouts.
Visitors to the website saw a message saying the site was “temporarily unavailable”. “We hit a road block, but our team is working on an alternate route,” the error page reads.
It directed visitors to the Strava Status page, but that suggested all of its systems were operational.
On the app version of the service, users were just shown numbered error messages and told that something had gone wrong.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies