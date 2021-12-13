<p>Former Formula One driver Jenson Button is a keen triathlon competitor and Strava user</p>

Former Formula One driver Jenson Button is a keen triathlon competitor and Strava user

(Reuters)

Strava down: Fitness app not working

Andrew Griffin
Monday 13 December 2021 10:43
Comments

Strava has gone down, with users unable to see their workouts.

Visitors to the website saw a message saying the site was “temporarily unavailable”. “We hit a road block, but our team is working on an alternate route,” the error page reads.

It directed visitors to the Strava Status page, but that suggested all of its systems were operational.

On the app version of the service, users were just shown numbered error messages and told that something had gone wrong.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in