Strava has gone down, with users unable to see their workouts.

Visitors to the website saw a message saying the site was “temporarily unavailable”. “We hit a road block, but our team is working on an alternate route,” the error page reads.

It directed visitors to the Strava Status page, but that suggested all of its systems were operational.

On the app version of the service, users were just shown numbered error messages and told that something had gone wrong.