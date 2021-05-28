Tom Brady has vowed to be a cryptocurrency investor for a “long time” despite this month’s huge price crash.

The NFL quarterback insisted that investing in digital currency was “definitely a marathon” as he took part in the Coindesk Consensus! virtual conference on Thursday night.

“In this particular space of crypto I am still learning so much, it is definitely something I am going to be in for a long time, it is definitely a marathon,” said Brady.

Brady also addressed giving his Twitter profile picture “Bitcoin laser eyes”, signaling his hope that its price will hit $100,000.

“I have been following that community for a while on Twitter, someone had called me out to change my profile picture and use the laser eyes, in my understanding it was really a vote of confidence to really get into the conversation as I am such a big believer in crypto and where things are headed in the world. I’m listening to everybody and I am excited to continue to learn,” he said.

Bitcoin is currently trading at more than $37,800 ,000, having crashed from an all-time high above $64,000 in mid April.

Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February, said that he had “definitely” got involved with cryptocurrency investing and that it was a hot topic of conversation with players and coaches.

“One of my quarterback coaches has been on it for eight or nine months, so we talk about it basically every day, the prices of the different tokens, how the space is doing, so it definitely is something that is on all of our minds,” he added.

“We are very interested, we are learning more and more about these emerging markets.

“I am a big believer in it, I don’t think it is going anywhere. I think absolutely there is going to be volatility, but at the same time knowing when there is a lot of change, and disruption in the markets, there is a lot of people that will fight that.”

Brady has also launched an NFT platform called Autograph, which will work with stars in sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture to create digital collections.

An NFT, or Non-Fungible Token, uses the blockchain as a digital ledger to allow the sale of digital assets, and has become hugely popular with artists during the pandemic.

“When I was a kid, I was a big baseball card collector, understanding that the kids now in the digital age are going to want so many things at their disposal on their devices,” he added.

“It’s a great opportunity to be involved in that for unique collectibles, but really to provide great experiences for different fans and collectors,”

Brady added that NFL players could not yet get paid in cryptocurrency but were free to invest their paychecks in it.